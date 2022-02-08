Senorita “Rita” Perry Smith was born January 1, 1936 and departed this life to meet her Redeemer and Lord, Jesus Christ on February 5, 2022 at the age of 86.

Among others, she is preceded in death by her parents, Versie Rebecca Smith Perry, Quitman Ray Perry; and one brother, James Royce Perry.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Harold Douglas Smith; her children, Douglas (Leah) Smith, Cherita (Larry) Geraldson, Debbie (Gary) Aaron; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Kamala) Aaron, Jammeye (Brad) Galloway, Crystal Geraldson, Daniel (Nikki) Geraldson, Caleb (Becky) Smith, Rachel (Morgan) Dragon; thirteen great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-lawn, Raymond and Lynda Perry; other sisters-in-law, Ruth Mallett, Maxine (Shelton) Pittman, Dianne (Karl) Nelson, Robbie (Larry) Davis; one stepsister, Sylvia Nunn; one half sister, Annette Seal; a host of nieces, nephews; and two tender caregivers, Cheryl McLaurin and Toni Lemly.

Rita lived her life dedicated to her Savior, her husband, and children. She was a devoted pastor’s wife. As long as her health allowed, she started every day with reading her Bible. She enjoyed her 50 year career as a beautician. Those who visited her home found a warm welcome from a dedicated Christian friend with a servant’s heart. Her presence, her smile, her sense of humor, and her tender spirit will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Henleyfield (5759 Highway 43 North, Carriere, MS, 39426) on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Brother Lynn Martin, Brother Caleb Martin, and Brother Larry Geraldson will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends and have visitation from 12:00 pm until services, Tuesday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Doug Smith, Caleb Smith, Daniel Geraldson, Jeremy Aaron, Malcolm Perry, and Kelvin Nunn.