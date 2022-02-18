Sara Stewart

Memorial Graveside Services for SaraR. Stewart, age 71, of Hattiesburg, MS, who passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Hattiesburg, MS will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 2:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Thomas Conway will officiate at the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a retired Elementary School Teacher and a member of St. Fabian’s Catholic Church. Sara was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister who was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by mother, Saranelle Smith Rowell; brother, Ralph Kenneth Rowell.

Left to cherish her memory are her father, Ralph Bodie Rowell; daughter, Melissa Leigh (Coy) Smith; granddaughters, Madeleine Elise Smith and Layla Isabel Smith; brother, Stanley Mark (Catherine) Rowell.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.