Richard G. Smith, Jr., age 56, of Picayune, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Richard G. Smith, Sr.

Richard is survived by his mother, Dorothy A. Smith of Picayune; his daughter, Layken Smith of TN; his grandson, Landon Smith of TN; his brothers, Glenn Smith, and Michael Smith, both of Picayune; his sister, Karla Smith of Long Beach; four nieces, 1 nephew, 1 great- niece, and 1 great-nephew.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 121 Otis Lee Road, Petal, MS 39465.

Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, is serving the family.