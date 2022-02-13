Resources to VGRIP Announced by FBI and United States Attorney’s Office

Jackson, Miss. – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office announce today regional support for the FBI’s Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program (VGRIP) employed to combat the increase in violent crime in the City of Jackson.

According to the Jackson Field Office of the FBI, local law enforcement with a presence in the tri-county area have agreed to devote officers to the effort of VGRIP. These additional officers will supplement the work of the Jackson Police Department (JPD) and assist JPD in the investigation of violent crimes occurring in the City with a view toward prosecution in federal court. Those local law enforcement agencies committed to assisting are Byram Police Department, Reservoir Patrol, Simpson County Sheriff’s office, Hinds County Sheriff’s office, Madison Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s office, Ridgeland Police Department, Alcohol Beverage Control of the Mississippi Department of Revenue, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. More local law enforcement agencies are anticipated to join in this effort.

United States Attorney Darren LaMarca stated, “The additional manpower these metro area law enforcement agencies bring to VGRIP cannot be overstated. The residents of Jackson and its surrounding communities will benefit from this support. We at the United States Attorney’s office will prosecute those cases brought to us by VGRIP to deter, punish and prevent the next act of violence.”