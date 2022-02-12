Public can join chronic wasting disease forum

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Hunters and landowners in Mississippi are invited to an upcoming group discussion on chronic wasting disease.

“White-Tailed Deer and Chronic Wasting Disease: Hunter and Landowner Group Discussion” will be hosted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service Feb. 25 at the Extension office in Marshall County. This event was moved from its original scheduled date in January to allow for more participation.

MSU Extension faculty and specialists will gather input on how the deer disease affects hunting leases and land values through structured question-and-answer sessions with participants on their perceptions and experiences.

The discussion will begin at 11 a.m. and end no later than 2 p.m. The MSU Extension office in Marshall County is located at 120 South Spring Street in Holly Springs.

A free lunch will be included for participants.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation and to RSVP, please contact Shaun Tanger at 225-397-6882 or email smt489@msstate.edu. The registration deadline is Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. An RSVP is required to attend.