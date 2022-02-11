PRCC receives $25,000 WAVES grant for 3rd straight year

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — For the third year in a row, Pearl River Community College has received a $25,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi. This is the fourth time that PRCC has been a recipient.

The WAVES (Women Achieving Victories and Education Success) grant is used to support women with a clear financial need to further their education. The grant is used to cover part or all of a student’s childcare needs.

During the last grant cycle, a total of 18 students were helped. Career and Technical Student Services Coordinator Tina Coleman serves as the program

administrator. She hopes to exceed that number this semester. The program has seen six students complete their degrees so far.

“The WAVES grant is changing lives by using a two-generation approach to education,” said Coleman. “By requiring participating daycares have an education program, the Foundation is not only supporting the education of the student, but also the child.

“The goal is to offer opportunities for economically challenged students while closing the educational gap in early childhood education for their children.”

Students currently enrolled at PRCC are eligible to apply. For future semesters, students can apply by visiting

www.prcc.edu/academics/womens-foundation-mississippi-grant.

PRCC is one of 11 Mississippi-based programs that were given a 2021 annual grant.

The investments fall in four of the priority areas identified by the Foundation: Better Futures: Two-Generation approach, Two-Generation Community College, Healthy Women, and Access to Opportunity: Community College. PRCC falls into the Two-Generation Community College category.

CCAMPIS GRANT

Some funds are still available through Child Cares Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The CCAMPIS grant assists qualifying students who are also parents of young children

with the cost of daycare.

Grants funds may be used for both off-campus state-certified daycare centers and the PRCC Child Development Lab School. Students must be enrolled for

15 or more credit hours during the semester.

To apply for funds, complete the CCAMPIS application at PRCC_CCAMPIS

Application. For more information, please call (601) 403-1317.

ABOUT WOMEN’S FOUNDATION OF MISSISSIPPI

The mission of the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi is economic security for women. Originally a fund housed at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson, the Women’s Foundation has been an independent 501(c)(3) since2008. In

that time, the Foundation has awarded more than $5 million in grants benefiting nonprofits, programs, and educational institutions across Mississippi. Learn more about the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi by visiting our website at

www.womensfoundationms.org.

For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats),

Instagram (PRCCWILDCATS),

and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).