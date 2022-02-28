PRCC launches Alumni Awards online nomination

Published 11:33 am Monday, February 28, 2022

By Special to the Item

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River Community College Alumni Association and Development Foundation annually recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations that have earned both personal and professional achievement while also displaying the values of PRCC, culminating in the Alumni Awards banquet. 

Categories include Lifetime Achievement Award, Alumnus of the Year, Distinguished Service Award, Young Alumnus of the Year and Outstanding Partnership. 

To assist with the process this year, PRCC has created an online nomination form that can be found at PRCC.edu/alumni-awards. 

“We are excited to offer our alumni and supporters a way to nominate individuals and groups that significantly contribute to the success of our college and communities,” said Delana Harris, Executive Director of Alumni Association and Development Foundation. “Staying connected to alumni is a critical component to growing the Foundation and our alumni support.  

“We genuinely love to celebrate the success of our alumni and friends of PRCC! We have so many former Wildcats that are outstanding representatives of PRCC and the college’s mission to provide educational opportunities.” 

The nomination process is simple and can be completed quickly.  

The deadline to nominate is March 11. 

Criteria for each honor is listed below. 

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT 

Must have attended PRCC for at least one semester   

Nominee is distinguished in his/her chosen profession 

Has achieved great merit both professionally and personally 

Displays high levels of integrity 

Must not be a current PRCC employee 

ALUMNUS OF THE YEAR 

Must have attended PRCC for at least one semester   

Has achieved great merit both professionally and personally 

Displays high levels of integrity 

Displayed a strong connection to PRCC (attending events, financial support, vocal support, children/family that attend PRCC) 

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD 

The nominee can be a non-alumnus 

Makes a significant contribution to their community through service, support and/or volunteering 

Displays high levels of integrity 

Displayed a strong connection to PRCC (attending events, financial support, vocal support, children/family that attend PRCC) 

YOUNG ALUMNUS AWARD 

Must have attended PRCC for at least one semester   

Must be under 40 years old at the time of the nomination 

Displays high levels of integrity 

Has made a mark of distinction in his/her profession and community 

Is a rising star in their industry and/or profession 

OUTSTANDING PARTNERSHIP 

A company or organization that provides support to PRCC through funding, training, employment of graduates, vocal support, etc. 

Displays high levels of integrity 

The banquet will be held at 6 p.m. May 12 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg. 

