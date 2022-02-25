Poplarville participating in March of Mayors food drive

The Poplarville community has a chance to help those in need through the Extra Table’s “March of the Mayors” canned food drive and fundraising event. The March of the Mayors is one of the many projects that Extra Table is undertaking to continue supplying healthy food to pantries and soup kitchens across Mississippi.

Poplarville’s Mayor Louise Smith and members of the Board of Aldermen are joining with Extra Table to assist with their mission to feed the hungry in the Pine Belt. Eleven mayors across the Pine Belt including Mayor Louise Smith, will be collecting specific food items as part of the event.

Participating in this fundraiser was discussed during a previous meeting of the Board, during which a motion was approved to participate. Poplarville has been tasked with collecting one pound bags of rice, which will be added to other food items collected by other mayors in the Pine Belt. All bags of rice will be dropped off to at Brother’s Keepers Ministries, which is Extra Table’s partner food pantry.

“This is the first time we have had a chance to align ourselves with, for instance, Hattiesburg, Collins, Wiggins, Purvis, and several more cities,” said Poplarville Alderwoman Anne Smith in a written response. “In giving we could really help our citizens in need and other Mississippians… Working together, new partnerships…teamwork is so important and gives hope. It’s refreshing. This project is exciting to be a part of. We need everyone’s help who can give a bag of rice.”

Collection of the rice started on Feb. 14, and will end on March 8. The final outdoor box packing party will take place Thursday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Venture Church Hunt Club Campus in Hattiesburg.

“Brother’s Keepers is one of my favorite organizations. They provide to our community and the people that work there are all volunteers so it just means a lot me to support this and bring to food back to our people,” said Mayor Louise Smith. “We’re happy to be able to help our community and support Brother’s Keepers Ministries and Extra Table.”

The city of Poplarville invites residents to donate one-pound bags of rice to benefit the local food pantry Brother’s Keepers Ministries. Donations can dropped off at Greer’s Cash Saver, Poplarville Lower Elementary, City Hall, and the Police and Fire departments. Donations will be accepted through March 8, 2022.