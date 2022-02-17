Poplarville natives Chapel Hart to perform during Mississippi Makers Fest 2022

On Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) will host the first Mississippi Makers Fest on the plaza of the Two Mississippi Museums. Enjoy live music, Mississippi-made art, make-and-take activities, and food truck vendors at the all-day free event.

This year’s festival headliner is the North Mississippi Allstars. Chapel Hart will take the stage at 5 p.m. followed by Framing the Red and then Mr. Sipp “The Mississippi Blues Child.” The North Mississippi Allstars will perform at 9 p.m. and close out the festival.

The North Mississippi Allstars, a blues and southern rock band from Hernando, was founded in 1996. The band has been together for twenty-five years, produced twelve albums, received four Grammy Award nominations, and sold out shows across the nation.

Mr. Sipp, a blues musician born in McComb, began playing the guitar at the age of six and through hard work and perseverance, has become a Delta blues force to be reckoned with. Mr. Sipp is known for his amazing vocals, songwriting ability, musicianship, and ability to produce records and entertain fans with an upbeat, outlandish show.

Framing the Red is a southern rock and roll band that is taking the national music scene by storm. The band delivers a show like none other, grabbing its audiences and bringing everyone to their feet with catchy riffs, great lyrics, and high impact live stage shows that people will continue to talk about.

Chapel Hart, a country music vocal group from Poplarville, consists of three women with big voices. The group’s colorful and contagious energy has flourished into a full live band experience that fills venues at home and around the country.

In addition to the musical entertainment provided at Mississippi Makers Fest, Mississippi artisans and makers will sell their handmade items. Vendors featured at this year’s festival include artisans such as Karl Compton, the owner of Dragonflight Pottery; Lee Washington, metal sculptor; Jamie Ross, chainsaw artist; and Tony Davenport, a Mississippi landmark painter.

For our aspiring artists, a mini-makers interactive experience will feature face painting, button making, shirt designing, and much more.

In celebration of all things Mississippi, the Mississippi Makers Fest will coincide with the grand opening of the Two Mississippi Museums’ special exhibit, The World of Marty Stuart. This exhibit will tell the story of Mississippi native Marty Stuart and showcase hundreds of country music artifacts from his extensive collection.

MDAH has extended its call for Mississippi-based artists and artisans to March 15. Click here to apply to be a vendor.

For more information about Mississippi Makers Fest click here, call 601-576-6850, or email info@mdah.ms.gov .