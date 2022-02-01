Polk to speak at In The Blue Banquet

PERKINSTON — Legendary college baseball coach Ron Polk will be the speaker at Mississippi Gulf Coast’s sold-out In The Blue Banquet to be held Friday.

Polk will speak before the induction of the 2021 Class of the MGCCC Athletic Hall of Fame at In The Blue: An Evening in Support of MGCCC Athletics. It will take place at the Hospitality Resort Management Center on the Harrison County Campus in Biloxi.

The banquet begins at 6 p.m. Sponsorship and donation opportunities are available athttps://mgccc.edu/in-the-blue/. Tickets to attend the event have sold out.

The Hall of Fame inductees include football’s Gene Bass, women’s basketball Sheila Dees, golf’s Matt Hungerman, football’s Tom Johnson, women’s soccer’s Kelli Ranson Lloyd, baseball’s Douglas Wayne Morrison, softball’s Carolyn Patterson, men’s tennis’ Sean Robinson and men’s basketball’s Mike Wixon. Michele Sekul, a former cheerleader and longtime MGCCC employee, will be inducted into the Bulldog Hall of Honor.

Polk is considered by many to be the Father of Southeastern Conference Baseball. He coached 51 of his 54 years in college baseball at the Division I level. He coached 31 seasons in the SEC, won 1,373 games and went to eight College World Series with three different schools.

For more information about the event, contact Amy Glynn at 601-928-6360 or amy.glynn@mgccc.edu.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.