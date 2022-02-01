Bulldogs lose to Eagles

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast best player on the court Monday picked up her fourth foul with 2:07 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs were up seven.

By the time Aniya Saddler came back in about six minutes later, the Bulldogs were down seven and wound up losing 68-61 to Meridian at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) was the only Gulf Coast player in double digits, finishing with 23.

The Bulldogs and Eagles were tied at 49 to start the final frame, but Meridian scored the first 12 point. Gulf Coast never got closer than the final margin.

Gulf Coast (12-6, 4-5 MACCC) is now in 10th place in the conference standings. Meridian (8-8, 5-4) is in a three-way tie for seventh, with the top eight qualifying for the conference tournament.

All 15 MACCC teams will play in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

The Bulldogs have an open date Thursday, but face a Saturday makeup game at Mississippi Delta. Tipoff in Moorhead will be at 3 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.