Pearl River’s Tristen Washington named MACCC Player of the Wee

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River women’s basketball standout Tristen Washington (Gonzales, La.; East Ascension) has been named MACCC Player of the Week for her performances in last week’s victories over Holmes and No. 14 Jones College.

Against Holmes, Washington had game-highs in both points and rebounds with 20 and eight, respectively. She also grabbed four assists and three steals on the night.

Washington continued her hot stretch of play against the Bobcats, picking up her sixth consecutive game in double-figures.

In the game, Washington tied for first in points with 15 while tallying three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

The victory for the Wildcats was their first over the Bobcats since the 2017-18 season and Jones College’s first MACCC loss since the 2019-20 season.

UP NEXT

Pearl River returns to action Thursday as Northeast comes to Marvin R. White Coliseum. Before the 6 p.m. tipoff, the Wildcats will hold a sophomore night celebration.

TICKETS

Single-game tickets are available now and can be purchased at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River basketball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

Games can also be heard on WRJW 1320-AM, 106.9 FM and WRJWRadio.com.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).