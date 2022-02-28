Pearl River women preparing for Region XXIII opener

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s basketball team is preparing to host the opening round of the Region XXIII tournament Monday inside of Marvin R. White Coliseum. The Wildcats will take on the winner of the play-in round that features Southern–Shreveport and Northeast. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

PRCC comes into the tournament after a 70-68 MACCC quarterfinal loss to Northwest.

After an incredible regular season that saw the Wildcats finish with a 19-5 overall record and a 12-2 conference record, Pearl River earned the No. 1 seed in the region.

PRCC is led in scoring by sophomores Tristen Washington (Gonzales, La.; East Ascension) and Otashae Burrage(Carthage; Leake County) who are averaging 10.4 and 10 points per game, respectively.

Keshunti Nichols (Pearl) and Marcavia Shavers (Biloxi) have been rebounding machines this season, hauling in 6.5 and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Ty’Mesha Reed (Meridian) has dished the ball out with ease this season, tallying 4.4 assists per game.

SCOUTING SOUTHERN–SHREVEPORT

Pearl River and Southern-Shreveport met once in the regular season and the Wildcats ran away with the contest, thumping the Jaguars 92-48.

The Jaguars are 3-17 entering the play-in round.

SCOUTING NORTHEAST

The Wildcats also took on the Tigers in the regular season and blew past them, 83-42.

Northeast enters their contest against Southern-Shreveport with a 5-18 record.

Calysia Phillips leads Northeast in scoring with 17.8 ppg. JaQuasia Dorrough is second with 14.5 ppg.

Durrough leads the team in rebounding nearly bringing in double digits with 9.1.

Phillips and Ella Mask are tied for the team lead in assists with 2.9 per game.

TICKETS

To purchase single-game tickets, visit PRCCAthletics.com/ tickets.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River basketball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

Games can also be heard on WRJW 1320-AM, 106.9 FM and WRJWRadio.com.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).