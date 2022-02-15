Pearl River County natives assist in Mississippi House as pages

JACKSON, Miss. (February 15, 2022) – Pearl River County recently had four of its own serve as pages for the Mississippi House of Representatives. Pages generally run errands for officials and House staff. Ingrid Soto, Abby Wilson, Kaylee Collier and Emma Claire Dunhurst got a front row seat to the legislative process last week at the Capitol.

Soto, 17, is the daughter of Liliana Soto and Aurelio Carranza. Wilson, 16, is the daughter of Denise and Damon Wilson. Both Soto and Wilson attend Picayune Memorial High School and were sponsored for the week by Representative Timmy Ladner (R – Poplarville).

Collier, 15, is the daughter of Tina Collier. Dunhurst, 14, is the daughter of Gwen and Bob Dunhurst. Both Collier and Dunhurst attend Heritage Christian Academy and were sponsored for the week by Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes (R – Picayune).