PCCC to conduct presentations to children for Black History Month

In recognition of Black History Month, Vinner Scott will be touring many Picayune area daycares and campuses that are part of the Picayune School District Early Head Start program to share stories and provide educational information.

Vinner Scott is the Director of Picayune Carver Culture Center. She and her team will be going to those locations to offer them a Black History.

A program for the general public, called Family Fun Night at Crosby Memorial Library is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. at the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library. Scott said that event will feature a special guest and a night of story telling.

“If we can’t teach the full Black history in our school programs as a curriculum then we are trying to find other avenues where we can tell our story and keep our legacy moving forward because we don’t want our history to be forgotten… That’s one of our goals and an achievement we want to do is to make sure people know African Americans made an impact on not just this country, but in the world and we want to continue to tell our story,” said Scott.

PCCC’s goal is to ensure children of all cultures know that their skin color doesn’t matter and they can make a difference and achieve anything in the world regardless of their nationality or race.

“Creed, color doesn’t matter, they need to know that you are an achiever and they need to see people of their skin colors that has achieved those things and that’s what we want to do as PCCC, we want to show them that you can make a difference,” said Scott.

During the month of February, Scott and her team will visit those locations where they will do more than just tell stories, but also share music such as “The Lion Has a Tail,” dances, play instruments and share pieces of African history her family has collected over the years. By holding those traditional instruments and other items, the children will have a visual representation of Black History. Scott said the presentation will include information about the history of African culture and include stories of African Americans who are currently making their mark on the world.

“We want to tell the history of things that have happened but yet things that are still happening for our African community,” said Scott.

The presentations at Early Head Start centers and daycares that are part of the program are not open to the public but the Crosby Memorial Library’s Family Fun Night: Celebrating Black History Month is open to families of all ages.