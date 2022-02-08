Funeral Services for Patsy Mancuso, age 83, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Henleyfield Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Walt Barnes will officiate the service.

A native of Minden, LA, she was a LPN and a member of New Henleyfield Southern Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Admiral Dewy Lowe and Eva Ester May; her sisters, Lucy (Harold) Jones, Darthie (George) Wiltheis, Lera (William) Mae Dunn, Faye (C.D.) Miller, and Melba Lowe; her brother, Grover (Melba) Lowe; and her granddaughter, Misty Lyles.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dominick Mancuso; her brother, A. D. (Betty) Lowe; her daughters, Jennifer (Denny) Martin, Eva Marie Raburn, and Laura (Mark) Leleck; her son, Larry (Cindy) Lyons; her step-son, Kerry (Beth) Gaspard; her grandchildren, Leslie (Crystal) Rupert, Caine Rupert, Matt (Corrine) Martin, Micah (Rachel) Martin, Will (Kristen) Martin, Lyndsy Adams, Chase Lyons, Katelyn (Kelton) Henderson, Gerald (Kayla) W. Miller II, Hunter (Ashley) Miller, Savannah (Nick) Carmadelle, and Beau Miller; her great grandchildren, Ashland Anderson, Olivia Anderson, Dominic Lyles, Makenzie Rupert, Liam Rupert, Nealee Rupert, MattyLynn Martin, Charles Martin, Michael Martin, Jonathan Martin, Dakota Pulliam, Kaitlin Martin, William Martin, Allie Martin, Chloe Adams, Caylin Adams, Greyson Miller, and Karson Miller; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com