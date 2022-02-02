Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Moves Up to No. 15 in ITA Coaches Poll

Rebels Improve Three Positions after ITA Kickoff Regional Wins

TEMPE, Ariz. – Ole Miss men’s tennis (5-0, 0-0 SEC) improved its ranking to No. 15 in the nation in the ITA Top-25 Coaches Poll Released on Wednesday.

The Rebels improved three spots after earning two quality victories over the weekend. The Rebels defeated No. 22 Oklahoma and NC State to advance through the Oxford Region of ITA Kickoff 2022. The Rebels qualified for the ITA National Indoor Team Championships (Feb. 18 to Feb. 22) with the victories. The University of Seattle is the host site of this years’ tournament.

Ole Miss previously ranked No. 18 for the first three weeks of the 2022 season. The Rebels are one of eight teams from the SEC to rank in the top-20.

The Rebels take on the Alcorn State Braves in doubleheader action at home today. The first match is set to begin at 1 p.m. CT inside the William F. Galtney Tennis Center.

Ole Miss will face No. 4 TCU in a non-conference match on Sunday at noon on the road. The match versus the Horned Frogs will be the Rebels’ first road contest of the season. Ole Miss won six of eight road matches last season in 2021.

The full ITA Team Rankings can be found here:

https://www. wearecollegetennis.com/2022/ 02/02/volunteers-remain- unanimous-no-1-in-division-i- mens-ita-collegiate-tennis- top-25-coaches-poll/

