No. 8 Bulldogs win twice more in Texas

No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast won two more games Sunday in the Island Invitational, and the Bulldogs head back home with a 3-2 start to the season.

Gulf Coast beat Vernon 7-4 in the morning game, then split an afternoon doubleheader against host San Jacinto-South. The Bulldogs lost the first game 12-4 in six innings before beating the Coyotes 4-3.

K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) and Abby Vance (So., Calhoun City/Calhoun City) had homers against Vernon, and Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central) had three doubles from the leadoff spot.

Madisyn Cobbs (Fr., Oxford/Lafayette) got the win in relief.

Jones had another double and drove in two runs in the loss to San Jack. Abbott Stafford (So., Glenmora, La./Glenmora) and Jovi Jones (Fr., Batesville/Magnolia Heights) also had two hits.

Vance had a three-run homer in the final game, and Agner had a double and an RBI.

Gulf Coast will travel to Bay Minette on Saturday to play Coastal Alabama-South. The doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.