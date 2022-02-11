No. 8 Bulldogs hit the road again

PERKINSTON — No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast plays closer to home Saturday but not quite at home yet.

The Bulldogs will play Coastal Alabama-South in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. in Bay Minette. The games will be streamed at https://www.jockjive.com/.

Gulf Coast will play its first home games on Tuesday. Season tickets, including chairbacks, are on sale now at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets.

Records

MGCCC: 3-2

Coastal Alabama: 2-3

Last Time Out

MGCCC went 3-2 in the Island Invitational in Pasadena, Texas, last weekend.

Coastal Alabama split a doubleheader with Pensacola State on Wednesday. The Sun Chiefs play Pearl River on Friday

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Faulkner State in a season-opening doubleheader on Feb. 1, 2017. Faulkner State, Alabama Southern and Jefferson Davis community colleges had merged to form the Coastal Alabama system, but the athletic teams finished the academic year under their previous monikers.

Three Ahead

Tuesday, Feb. 15: vs. Mississippi Delta, Perkinston, 1/3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: vs. Coastal Alabama-North, Perkinston, 1/3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24: at Bishop State, Mobile, Ala., 12/2 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.