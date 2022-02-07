No. 25 Women’s Basketball Set to Host No. 15 LSU in Ranked Clash

OXFORD, Miss. – After holding Missouri to the fewest amount of points on the road by any SEC team in over 30 years, RV/No. 25 Ole Miss returns home to put its defense to the test against No. 15 LSU Monday night from the SJB Pavilion. The clash between the two ranked teams is slated for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Ole Miss Rebels (18-4, 6-3 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 4th Season at Ole Miss (49-61) • 143-123 career record (9th Season)

LSU Tigers (18-4, 6-3 SEC)

Head Coach: Kim Mulkey • 1st Season at LSU (18-4) • 650-108 career record (22nd Season)

Television/Online: SEC Network

Play by Play: Brenda VanLengen

Analyst: Aja Ellison

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

LSU holds the advantage all-time in the series dating back to 1978, 39-22. Ole Miss looks to pick up its first win against the Tigers in seven years, as LSU has won the last eight meetings between the two schools.

Last season, both contests between the two schools went to overtime with LSU taking both matchups by a margin of 8.5 points.

FIRST MEETING

01/28/78, LSU, 84-77-at Oxford

LAST MEETING

1/31/21-LSU, 75-66 (OT)-at Baton Rouge

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

Under Kim Mulkey’s first season at the helm, LSU has returned to the national conversation rising to as high as No. 11 in the AP poll.

Led by the SEC’s active leader in assists in Khayla Pointer, the Tigers are one of the most prolific offenses in the conference ranking first averaging 76.5 points per game. LSU also ranks second in scoring margin, with an average of 16.2 points more than its opponent per game.

Pointer is the SEC’s second leading scorer, averaging 19.1 points per game and ranking 29th nationally.

OUTINGS AGAINST LSU

Austin 20.0 ppg 5.0 rpg

Reid 3.6 ppg 2.3 rpg 5.3 apg

Collins 9.0 ppg

Johnson 20.0 ppg 8.0 rpg 4.0 apg

LAST TIME OUT

In its fourth road game in a five game stretch, Ole Miss proved why packing its defense is always neccesary in a complete victory against Missouri, 61-45. The Rebels never trailed in the meeting from Mizzou Arena Thursday night. The win over the Tigers was the Rebels first since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012.

Lashonda Monk put on a show with a season-high seven steals, as the Tigers surrendered 21 turnovers to the Rebels. Shakira Austin paced the squad with a team-high 17 points, while Madison Scott and Snudda Collins added 10 each.

QUIET IN CoMo

Coming in as the nation’s fourth best team in field goal percentage, Ole Miss made sure of it that the Tigers could not find the basket Thursday night only allowing 45 points.

It marked the fewest points allowed in an SEC road game since January 12, 1991 in a 67-41 win at Mississippi State.

The Rebels also kept Mizzou scoreless from three, for the first time in 14 seasons that the Tigers went a game without a triple.

ANY TIME. ANY PLACE.

With the victory at Missouri, the Rebels moved to 7-1 on the road to set the most wins away from home for the program in the 21st century.

The seven victories tie the most in a single-season since 1993-94.

NO THREE’S HERE

In three SEC games, the Rebels have been a threat against teams attempting to get shots up beyond the arc, with Florida, Kentucky and Missouri unable to hit a triple against the Rebels.

This is the only time in 20 seasons in which Ole Miss has held three SEC opponents scoreless from beyond the arc.

CAN’T GET PAST THIS

Ole Miss loves to take the ball away from its opponents and for the 13th game this year the Rebels recorded double-digit steals against Missouri.

The 13 games in double-figures are the most in a single season in the McPhee-McCuin era.

AGAINST RANKED TEAMS

Ole Miss has knocked off a top-10 opponent 29 times in program history, and have defeated a top-25 team a total of 87 times.

When the Rebels are ranked, Ole Miss boasts a record of 314-106 for a .750 winning percentage.

JUMPING IN

Coming in at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches poll on Feb. 1, was another historic milestone for this Rebel squad.

The last time Ole Miss was slotted in the poll was Jan. 29, 2007.

SHARPSHOOTING SNUDDA

Once Snudda Collins finds her shot from deep, she’s on fire. At Kentucky, the sharpshooter tied her season-high with a total of four triples.

The Mississippi native paces the squad with 29 made three’s this season, shooting at a 31.2 percent clip from beyond the arc.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Rebels are dangerous on the road as four straight conference road wins to open SEC play was the longest streak since the 1991-92 season where the Rebels won six straight SEC road games.

RESPECT EARNED

For the first time in 15 seasons, Ole Miss found itself ranked in the Jan. 24 AP Poll coming in at No. 24.

It was the Rebels first appearance in the poll since January 22, 2007 when assistant coach Armintie Herrington (Price) was a senior for the Rebels. The youngest Rebel on the squad, Jaiyah Harris-Smith was four at the time.

LONE STAR STATE-MENT

The history books keep being rewritten, as Ole Miss checked off another milestone during the 2021-22 campaign, with its first road win against Texas A&M in the 80-63 victory from Bryan-College Station.

Ole Miss knocked off the Aggies for only the third time in program history, with the largest margin of victory in the series.

The Ole Miss defense cashed in off of A&M turnovers for a total of 25 points. While the Aggies couldn’t hold onto the ball, the Rebels did an exceptional job of taking care of it with a season-low six turnovers.

CASHING IN

Making its opponents pay for its mistakes has been a theme for Ole Miss during conference play, as the Rebels are averaging 17.0 points per game off of turnovers.

In three out of nine SEC games, Ole Miss has returned its opponents turnovers for 25 or more points. Against Texas A&M, the Rebels returned Aggie turnovers for 25 points, while the Aggies were only able to score two.

ANOTHER MONK MILESTONE

Lashonda Monk had herself quite the month of January, as the graduate transfer has been averaging 11.4 points per game and added six straight double-figure outings.

At Texas A&M, her 16 points boosted her to eclipse the 1,500 career point mark. Monk is one of 64 active players in Division I to accomplish the feat.

CLOSING IN ON 1,500

While Lashonda Monk just hit the 1,500 point milestone, Angel Baker is right behind her as the senior is six points away. Shakira Austin is not far off as well, as she is 10 away.

Once Austin and Baker hit the mark, Ole Miss will be one of two programs in the nation to have three 1,500 point scorers on its roster.

HOLDING ON AT ALL COSTS

While the Aggies struggled to take care of the ball, Ole Miss did an exceptional job of it. The Rebels bested its season-low nine turnovers against South Florida, with a total of six against the Aggies.

The six were the fewest in a single-game in the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era, and the lowest in any game since January of 2018 at Florida.

OFFENSIVE FIREPOWER

Against the Crimson Tide, the 86 points as a team marked the most scored by any Ole Miss team in an SEC game since the Rebels recorded 87 in overtime against Mississippi State in 2014.

Ole Miss met this mark three days later, dropping another 86 points, this time against Mississippi State.

The back-to-back games 80 point outings is the first time the Rebels have dropped 80 or more in two straight SEC games since 2010.

With another 80 point outing against the Aggies, it was the first time in program history that Ole Miss has recorded three straight 80 point games in SEC play.

CRASH THE BOARDS

Off the glass against Mississippi State, Ole Miss dominated the Bulldogs off the boards by a margin of 20 more at 43 to 23. This was the Rebels third game this season with a rebounding margin of 20 or more.

The feat against the Bulldogs was the largest rebounding margin against an SEC team since facing Vanderbilt in January of 2007, where the Rebels outrebounded the Commodores by 20. Former Rebel and current assistant coach, Armintie Herrington (Price) led Ole Miss in that game with a total of 11 rebounds.

TIDE. ROLLED.

The high-flying Rebel offense contributed to another historic mark set against Alabama, as Ole Miss claimed its second straight win in the series.

The 30 point margin of victory against the Crimson Tide was the largest margin of victory against an SEC opponent in 13 seasons. The 2008-2009 Rebels defeated Alabama by 30 points in Oxford.

ALL OUT EFFORT

Through nine SEC games, Ole Miss is forcing an average of 18.2 turnovers per game. In the first three conference games, four out of nine conference opponents have turned the ball over 20 or more times, with Florida surrendering an SEC opponent high of 25.

The last time the Rebels forced 20+ turnovers in three straight games, was in 2017 in non-conference games against Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State and South Alabama.

TAKING CARE OF THE BALL

Not only are the Rebels one of the best teams in the SEC in terms of taking the ball away from its opponents, they also continue to prove that they can take care of it as well.

They love to win the turnover battle, as the Rebels currently lead the SEC with an average of 6.14 turnovers less than their opponent each game. This also ranks 14th in all of Division I.

Against Texas A&M, the six turnovers surrendered to the Aggies, were the fewest in any game this season by the Rebels.

HIGH FLYING VETERANS

The senior class has been getting it done lately for the Rebels, as two seniors in Austin plus Baker and graduate Lashonda Monk account as three of the squad’s top four scoring options.

Against Mississippi State, the trio combined for 50 of the team’s 86 total points.

SHE’S GOT RANGE

We all knew that Shakira Austin has the ability to go to work and get it done in the paint, but the senior also proved that she’s got the option of nailing a deep shot when she wants.

Austin hit back-to-back triple’s in the fourth quarter against MSU, to set a new-career high.

SHE’S STOLEN OUR HEARTS

There’s a reason why Lashonda Monk ranks second in the nation in active career steals with a total of 421.

The graduate transfer has a total of 46 so far this season, and recorded a steal in each of the first nine games this season.

After Monk picked up her 400th steal against Alabama, she became of 31 in NCAA history to join the 400 steal club.

WORK HARD, GET REWARDED

With 15 trips to the line against Florida, Shakira Austin capitalized off of going hard in the paint to ultimately knock down 10 free throws.

She followed this up the next game against No. 7 Tennessee with 12 trips to the line, to knock down 10 free throws.

Austin’s 15 free throw attempts tie the most in a single-game by any SEC player this season. She ranks second in the conference in attempts at 129 and fourth in makes at 86.

KEEPING IT 100

The game at Florida marked an important career milestone for redshirt-senior Mimi Reid, with her 100th game in a Rebel jersey.

The Bronx, N.Y. native has started in 84 percent of her games throughout her four year playing career in Oxford.

SHINING AGAINST RANKED OPPONENTS

With 26 points against No. 7 Tennessee, Shakira Austin loves to pour it on against ranked opponents.

In her 14 games against ranked opponents as a Rebel, she is currently averaging 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

ROAD TOUGH AND TESTED

With wins at Cal, Cincinnati, Hofstra, Florida, Texas A&M and Kentucky, Ole Miss loves to prove its talent nation wide with a record of 6-0 on the road to start the season.

This is the first time that the Rebels began their time on the road with six straight wins since the 1986-87 season.

It was the longest program road winning streak since the 1993-94 season.

UNDER PRESSURE

Every road trip Ole Miss makes sure to pack its defense, and the trek to Gainesville was no exception.

The Rebels forced 25 turnovers against the Gators, forcing its opponents to hand over the ball 25 times or more for the fourth game this year.

The 20.1 turnovers forced per game lead the SEC and rank 34th in the country.

STATEMENT. MADE.

Not only did Ole Miss pick up its first ranked win of the season against then No. 18 South Florida, it also was the first non-conference win over a ranked opponent for the program since 2007.

WE’VE GOT AN ANGEL ON OUR SIDE

With a dominant performance at the West Palm Beach Invitational, Angel Baker was named the co-SEC Player of the Week on Dec. 28.

The senior guard was a key piece to the two victories, as Baker averaged 14.5 points per game, shooting 61.5% from the field. In the win over Texas Tech, Baker came off the bench to score a season-high 24 points.

Baker is the first Rebel to earn a weekly SEC nod since Shakira Austin was named the SEC Player of the Week in February of last season.

A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER

As Ole Miss continued its remarkable winning streak, the program’s six wins in the month of December are the most by any Rebel team since 2016.

PICK POCKET PROS

Ole Miss recorded a season-high 18 steals at Florida, for the most steals in against an SEC opponent since facing Alabama in the 2007 SEC Tournament. The Rebels have recorded double-digit steals in 13 of 22 games this season.

The Rebels have accumulated a total of 234 steals this season ranking second in the SEC and 15th in Division I.

TAKING AND MAKING

Ole Miss has scored 20-plus points off turnovers in 13 of 22 games this season.

Over the last 10 games, the Rebels have scored an average 15.1 points off turnovers.

STREAK SETTERS

With 13 wins in a row dating from Nov. 14 through Jan. 6, Ole Miss rode its longest winning streak since the 1991 Rebels won 25 games in a row.

The 13 straight wins ranks third all-time in consecutive victories in program history.

This set the longest streak of McPhee-McCuin’s career, and her longest at Ole Miss.

WITNESSING HISTORY

Throughout 2021-22 season, the Rebels continue to rewrite history.

Holding Samford to 48 points set the program record for scoring defense keeping the most opponents under 50 points in a season.

Ole Miss tied the program record against Hofstra, with three other Rebel teams keeping seven opponents under 50. It only took one game later to break that record, keeping its eighth opponent under 50 points.

BLOCK PARTY QUEEN

With her first two of three blocks at Hofstra, Shakira Austin eclipsed the 200 career block mark.

Austin currently ranks fourth in the SEC and 13th nationally with a total of 220 blocks throughout her four year career.

The senior was a menace against the Crimson Tide, with a season-high seven blocks.

The seven deflections were also the most by any Rebel in a single game this year.

DEFENSE > OFFENSE

The Rebels continue to slow down their opponents at a record pace, as 22 games into the season Ole Miss has held nine opponents under 50 points for a program record.

Ole Miss currently ranks No. 14 nationally in scoring defense and second in the SEC, allowing an average of 54.1 points per game.

The pressure on the opposite side of the ball has proven to be too much, as the Rebels rank first in the conference forcing an average of 20.1 turnovers per game.

NOTHING BUT NET

In the first NET Ranking of the season on Dec. 5, Ole Miss debuted as one of the top-50 programs in the nation at 46.

The Rebels continue to climb, hititng a season-low at No. 27 on Jan. 21 after the road win at Texas A&M.

As SEC play continues, the potential of five top-50 NET matchups remain with two top-25 as well.

SHOOTING HER SHOT (PERFECTLY)

Against the Bearcats, Madison Scott’s 8-of-8 mark to finish with 18 points accomplished a new Rebel feat.

Scott became the only player at Ole Miss in the last 20 seasons to shoot 1.000 or better with eight or more attempts in a single game.

RUNNING DEEP

The Rebel bench has been instrumental this season, contributing 20 or more points in 16 games.

Angel Baker has been the largest contributor off the bench, averaging 9.3 points per game.

WE’VE GOT A FEW ARTISTS

Throughout the season Ole Miss has continued to make its presence known in the paint, scoring an average of 38.3 points in the paint per game.

Ole Miss has posted a season-high 46 points twice this season at Cincinnati and Mississippi State

WE DEFEND

Defense is the name of the Rebel game and for three games in a row against San Diego State, Cal and New Orleans, Ole Miss held each opponent under 50 points.

The feat was last accomplished by the Rebels in January of 1991 holding Jackson State, Mississippi State and Prairie View A&M under 50 points each.

SHUTTING IT DOWN

From the floor against Cal, Ole Miss held an opposing Power Five opponent to the lowest field goal percentage allowed within the past 10 seasons.

The Bears shot 13-of-56 from the field, hitting 23.2 percent of their shots.

The 19 point win over the Bears was the largest margin of victory against a non-conference Power Five team since defeating Wisconsin by 25 points in 2016.

THANKFUL FOR NOVEMBER

The month of November was good to the Rebels with six wins in their first seven games.

This marked the most wins in the month of November for Ole Miss since totaling six in 2017.

OFF THE LINE

Three-point defense has been a point of emphasis during the Coach Yo era, with 68 of 104 opponents being held to five or fewer.

1st Season (2018-19)

17-of-31 (54.8%)

2nd Season (2019-20)

21-of-30 (70.0%)

3rd Season (2020-21)

14-of-22 (63.6 %)

4th Season (2021-22)

17-of-22 (77.2%)

DEFENSE ON LOCK

The Rebels have been unstoppable on the defensive side of the ball, holding their opponents to an average of 54.1 points per game.

The 44 points allowed to the Lady Techsters was the first time since the 2011-2012 season that Ole Miss kept its opponents under 50 points in back-to-back games. The Rebels followed this up again, keeping San Diego State and Cal under the mark as well.

The Lady Techsters were also held to just a mere 2 points in the second quarter, the fewest amount of points allowed by the Rebels in a quarter since the women’s game moved to the format in 2015-2016.

SHARING IS CARING

The Rebels continue to drop dimes at a record pace, recording their eighth 20 plus assist against Texas A&M with 22.

Lashonda Monk tied a career-high with nine against the New Orleans, tying the most in a single-game by a Rebel in 2021.

Against Lamar and MVSU, the Rebels also racked up 24 assists. Against the Devilettes, Reid and Shakira Austin led the team with five a piece, while Austin set a new career-high.

All three outings tied the third most assists in a single game for the Rebels within the last four seasons.

DROPPIN’ DIMES

Only 22 games into the season, have written another record into the history books with eight games 20 or more assists, for the most games in a single-season since 1995.

Last season, Ole Miss dished out 20 plus assists in five games.

ALL THE WAY UP

Powered by Shakira Austin, the Rebels were absolutely dominant on both sides of the boards, outrebounding their opponents by an average of 20.5 rebounds against Lamar and LA Tech.

The last time the Rebels accomplished this feat was in 2008, out rebounding Alcorn State and Nicholls State by 21 and 22 rebounds a piece.

HOT HANDS x2

Coming off the bench against MVSU, Lashonda Monk and Caitlin McGee combined to go a perfect 10-of-10 from the field.

Monk dropped a then season-high 11 points, while McGee tied her career-high with a total of 13.

The two are the first Rebels to be perfect from the field with five or more attempts since teammate Madison Scott shot 5-of-5 in the season opener against McNeese last season.

RIGHT ON TARGET

In her second game as a Rebel after transferring from Wright State, Angel Baker put on a show against MVSU with a total of 18 points and shooting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Baker’s 80% clip from three was the highest by a Rebel with five or more attempts since Shandricka Sessom went 5-of-6 for 83.3 percent against Delaware State in 2017.

Last season Baker knocked down 43 triples, including her career-high of six against Green Bay.

WE’VE GOT A THIEF!

Against the Bruins, Madison Scott was aggressive defensively finishing with a career-high six steals. This marked the most steals by a Rebel in a single-game since November of 2019 when Valerie Nesbitt tallied six against Pitt.

FOCUSED FROM THE LINE

In the season opener against Belmont, the Rebels shot 12-of-13 from the line, their highest percentage with 10 or more attempts since making 15-of-16 against Florida in the SEC Tournament in 2019.

OLE MISS EARNS PROGRAM WIN NO. 850

The Rebel win vs. Samford in the First Round of the WNIT marked the 850th win in program history. All-time, Ole Miss is currently 852-583 (.594) in 46 years of NCAA Division I competition. Entering the 2020-21 season, only 44 programs have eclipsed the 850-win threshold.

