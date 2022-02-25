No. 21 MGCCC women upset No. 20 Co-Lin

Published 3:38 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Special to the Item

No. 21 Mississippi Gulf Coast pulled an upset in MACCC women’s tennis play Thursday, going to Wesson to beat No. 20 Copiah-Lincoln 7-2.

 

The Bulldogs are 6-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

Gulf Coast won two of three doubles matches and also lost only one singles court.

 

Tanyaradzwa Kaome (Fr., Harare, Zimbabwe/The Heritage School) won her No. 1 doubles match and her No. 1 singles match. Bayley Askin (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin) and Ashleigh Chelette (So., Vancleave/Vancleave) won their No. 3 doubles match, then claimed wins at Nos. 5 and 6 singles.

 

Gulf Coast is back in action Friday against Itawamba. First serves at the MGCCC Tennis Complex will be at 2 p.m.

 

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 7, Co-Lin 2

Doubles

No. 1: Tanyaradzwa Kaome-Kasey Kent (GC) def. Juliana Madrid-Makiyah Adams, 8-2

No. 2: Valeria Rodriguez-Morgyn Brister (CL) def. Abigail Garman-Hayden Hensarling, 8-3

No. 3: Bayley Askin-Ashleigh Chelette (GC) def. Keegan Thurman-Gracee Warren, 8-1

Singles

No. 1: Kaome (GC) def. Madrid, 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Rodriguez (CL) def. Kent, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Hensarling (GC) def. Adams, 6-4, 6-1

No. 4: Askin (GC) def. Brister, 7-5, 6-2

No. 5: Garman (GC) def. Thurman, 6-4, 7-6

No. 6: Chelette (GC) def. Britany Barnett, 6-2, 6-2

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com

