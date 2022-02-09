No. 21 MGCCC shuts out Tigers

No. 21 Mississippi Gulf Coast crushed Northeast Mississippi in women’s tennis action at BNA Bank Park in New Albany.

The Bulldogs didn’t drop more than two games on any court and lost only five games overall. They lost only one game in three doubles matches.

“We got to mix around our bottom of the lineup yesterday and today,” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn said. “Being able to do that is a great thing to be able to do. Nos. 1-6 all performed really well. I’m proud of them.”

Gulf Coast (2-2, 2-2 MACCC) got back to .500 with the victory. Northeast (0-4, 0-4) is fielding its first tennis team since 2017.

The Bulldogs are back in action Friday when East Central visits. First serves will be at 2 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 9, Northeast Mississippi 0

Doubles

No. 1: Tanyaradzwa Kaome-Hayden Hensarling (GC) def. Allyson Chapin-Mikayla Rogers, 8-1

No. 2: Abigail Garman-Ashleigh Chelette (GC) def. Carson Kitchens-Haylee Compton, 8-0

No. 3: Bayley Askin-Ashlegh Wine (GC) def. Asa Lambert-Marykate Nobles, 8-0

Singles

No. 1: Kaome (GC) def. Chapin, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Hensarling (GC) def. Rogers, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Askin (GC) def. Kitchens, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Garman (GC) def. Compton, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5: Chelette (GC) def. Lambert, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6: Josie Vuyovich (GC) def. Nobles, 6-1, 6-0

