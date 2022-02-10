No. 21 MGCCC looks for 2 in a row

PERKINSTON — No. 21 Mississippi Gulf Coast can get on the north side of .500 for the first time in 2022 on Friday when the Bulldogs host East Central in MACCC women’s tennis action.

First serves at the Wynn Tennis Center will be at 2 p.m.

Gulf Coast has two more matches scheduled Saturday.

Records

MGCCC: 2-2/2-2 MACCC, 5 th place in conference

place in conference ECCC: 1-1/1-1 MACCC, T-6th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC wiped out Northeast Mississippi 9-0 at New Albany on Tuesday.

ECCC was shutout 9-0 by Jones in Decatur on Tuesday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat East Central in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament semifinal 5-3 on April 17, 2021. The win clinched a spot in the NJCAA Championship.

Three Ahead

Saturday, Feb. 12: vs. Coastal Alabama-South, Montgomery, Ala., 11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12: at Huntingdon College, Montgomery, Ala., 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: at Holmes, Goodman, 2 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.