No. 21 MGCCC bullies Bears

PERKINSTON — No. 21 Mississippi Gulf Coast got back on the winning foot Tuesday, blanking Southwest Mississippi in women’s tennis action.

The Bulldogs won 9-0 in their first matches on the newly resurfaced courts at the MGCCC Tennis Complex.

“We love coming out and winning fast and easy,” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn said. “I always tell them we’re not going to waste any time on the court. We want to get on and get off, and that’s what they did today. They did it perfectly.”

Gulf Coast improves to 5-4 overall, 5-3 in MACCC play. Southwest is 0-6, 0-6.

The Bulldogs dropped three games in winning the three doubles courts and only two in 12 sets of singles play.

Gulf Coast plays at Copiah-Lincoln on Friday. First serves will be at 1 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 9 def. Southwest Mississippi 0

Doubles

No. 1: Tanyaradzwa Kaome-Kasey Kent (GC) def. Larina Anderson-Skyla Preston, 8-3

No. 2: Abigail Garman-Ashleigh Chelette (GC) def. Anne Speights-Kelsey Jones, 8-0

No. 3: Bayley Askin-Ashlegh Wine (GC) def. Jaslyn Young-Lexi Freeman, 8-0

Singles

No. 1: Kaome (GC) def. Anderson, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Kent (GC) def. Preston, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Askin (GC) def. Jones, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Garman (GC) def. Young, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5: Josie Vuyovich (GC) def. Speights, 6-1, 6-0

No. 6: Wine (GC) def. Freeman, 6-0, 6-0

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.