No. 21 Gulf Coast welcomes back Kent

No. 21 Mississippi Gulf Coast welcome Kasey Kent back to the lineup after missing time because of illness, and she helped lead the Bulldogs to their third straight MACCC win.

Gulf Coast beat Holmes 7-2 in Goodman to improve to 4-3 overall, 4-2 in conference.

Kent (So., Ridgeland/Ridgeland) won her No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-0, and narrowly lost at No. 1 doubles with Hayden Hensarling (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs).

Gulf Coast won every match from No. 2 down in doubles and singles to cruise to the win.

Gulf Coast entertains Jones on Friday in a tough MACCC test. First serves are set for 2 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 7, Holmes 2

Doubles

No. 1: Ava Peters-M.G. Gregg (HOL) def. Hayden Hensarling-Kasey Kent, 8-6

No. 2: Abigail Garman-Ashleigh Chelette (GC) def. Cayley Tiller-Rana Paig Davis, 8-2

No. 3: Ashlegh Wine-Josie Vuyovich (GC) def. Allie Williamson-Macie Manasco, 8-1

Singles

No. 1: Peters (HOL) def. Hensarling, 4-1 (ret.)

No. 2: Kent (GC) def. Manasco, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: Garman (GC) def. Gregg, 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: Chelette (GC) def. Tiller, 6-0, 6-3

No. 5: Wine (GC) def. Williamson, 6-0, 6-1

No. 6: Vuyovich (GC) def. Davis, 6-3, 6-0

