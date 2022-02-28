No. 16 Pearl River set to host Delgado in Region XXIII tournament opener

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The No. 16 Pearl River men’s basketball team will begin its hunt for a third Region XXIII tournament title in the last four years Monday as they host Delgado in the opening round. Tipoff inside of Marvin R. White Coliseum is set for 7:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

Pearl River enters the tournament after falling to East Mississippi in the MACCC semifinals, 57-51.

PRCC earned the No. 1 seed in the Region XXIII tournament after finishing the year with a 20-3 overall record and a 14-0 conference record.

Offensively, the Wildcats are led by Jaronn Wilkens (Biloxi) and Cameron Brown (Hattiesburg) who are averaging 11.9 and 11.5 points per game, respectively.

Earl Smith, Jr (Jackson; Lanier) and Dylan Brumfield (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove) have done a good job of finding the right passes this season. Smith is averaging 4.5 assists and Brumfield averages 3.9.

The Wilkens twins, Jariyon and Jaronn are first and second on the team in rebounding, pulling in 5.6 and 5.5 per game.

SCOUTING DELGADO

The Dolphins enter the game with a 9-15 record and two consecutive wins to end the season. The Wildcats and Dolphins met twice in the regular season with Delgado taking the first game 67-63 and Pearl River snatching the second 74-70.

DCC averages 73.1 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field.

Delgado has four players averaging double-digit points. Jalvin Mitchell is first with 17.1 ppg. Tylor Harris narrowly trails him, adding in 16.8 ppg. Tony White and Isaiah Bigham are averaging 11.4 and 11.1 ppg, respectively.

TICKETS

To purchase single-game tickets, visit PRCCAthletics.com/ tickets.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River basketball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

Games can also be heard on WRJW 1320-AM, 106.9 FM and WRJWRadio.com.

