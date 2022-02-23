No. 15 MGCCC waxes Southwest

PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast rebounded from having its 26-match MACCC men’s tennis win streak broken in a big way Tuesday.

The Bulldogs blasted Southwest Mississippi 9-0 on the newly resurfaced courts at the MGCCC Tennis Complex. They had their streak broken last Thursday at No. 16 Jones.

“It was disappointing, but it’s exciting because we get to start a new one,” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn said. “I think that’s got to be our mentality, and we’re going to use that in the most positive way we can. The new streak starts today.”

Gulf Coast made quick work of the Bears to improve to 8-1 overall, 7-1 in MACCC. Southwest is 1-5, 1-5.

The Bulldogs dropped a total of six games in winning the three doubles courts, and only seven in 12 sets of singles action.

Gulf Coast plays at Copiah-Lincoln on Friday. First serves will be at 1 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 9, Southwest Mississippi 0

Doubles

No. 1: Pedro Molero-Clay Fudge (GC) def. Parker Wilks-Caleb Boutwell, 8-1

No. 2: Paul Gayk-Anderson Dulaney (GC) def. Canden Grantham-Tyler Howell, 8-3

No. 3: Alex King-Kyle Bond (GC) def. J.P. Johnson-Ryan Simmons, 8-3

Singles

No. 1: Gayk (GC) def. Howell, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Fudge (GC) def. Boutwell, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Dulaney (GC) def. Grantham, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4: Molero (GC) def. Simmons, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5: Bond (GC) def. Johnson, 6-2, 6-2

No. 6: Chace Bolan (GC) def. Wilks, 6-1, 6-0

