No. 15 Gulf Coast blanks Northeast

No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast slammed Northeast Mississippi 9-0 Tuesday in men’s tennis action at BNA Bank Park in New Albany.

The Bulldogs dropped only two games across nine matches and won all 72 games in the six singles matches.

“Having as deep a team as we have is key for weeks like this where we have five matches,” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn said. “Everybody got to play on this trip and did really, really well. They don’t take any team lightly, and they were ready from start to finish.”

Gulf Coast (4-0, 4-0 MACCC) has now won 24 straight matches against MACCC opposition. Northeast (0-4, 0-4) is fielding its first tennis team since 2017.

The Bulldogs are back in action Friday when East Central visits. First serves are set for 2 p.m.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 9, Northeast Mississippi 0

Doubles

No. 1: Pedro Molero-Clay Fudge (GC) def. Hayden Lassiter-Jeb Jackson, 8-1

No. 2: Paul Gayk-Anderson Dulaney (GC) def. Zack Marter-Gauge May, 8-1

No. 3: Jackson Ward-Kyle Bond (GC) def. Chandler Ball-Wes Wiltshire, 8-0

Singles

No. 1: Gayk (GC) def. Lassiter, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Molero (GC) def. Jackson, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Fudge (GC) def. Marter, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Dulaney (GC) def. May, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5: Chace Bolan (GC) def. Wiltshire, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6: Bond (GC) def. Ball, 6-0, 6-0

