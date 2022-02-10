No. 15 Bulldogs host East Central
Published 4:11 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022
PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast opens a busy two-day stretch Friday when the Bulldogs take on East Central in MACCC men’s tennis action.
Doubles matches will start at 2 p.m. The matches will be played at the Wynn Tennis Center in Wiggins.
Gulf Coast has two matches scheduled Saturday.
Records
- MGCCC: 4-0/4-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference
- ECCC: 1-1/1-1 MACCC, T-5th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC wiped out Northeast Mississippi 9-0 at New Albany on Tuesday.
- ECCC was shut out 9-0 by Jones in Decatur on Tuesday.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat East Central in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament semifinal 5-3 on April 17, 2021. The win clinched a spot in the NJCAA Championship.
Three Ahead
- Saturday, Feb. 12: vs. Coastal Alabama-South, Montgomery, Ala., 11 a.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 12: at Huntingdon College, Montgomery, Ala., 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 15: at Holmes, Goodman, 2 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.