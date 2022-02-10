No. 15 Bulldogs host East Central

PERKINSTON — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast opens a busy two-day stretch Friday when the Bulldogs take on East Central in MACCC men’s tennis action.

Doubles matches will start at 2 p.m. The matches will be played at the Wynn Tennis Center in Wiggins.

Gulf Coast has two matches scheduled Saturday.

Records

MGCCC: 4-0/4-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference

ECCC: 1-1/1-1 MACCC, T-5th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC wiped out Northeast Mississippi 9-0 at New Albany on Tuesday.

ECCC was shut out 9-0 by Jones in Decatur on Tuesday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat East Central in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament semifinal 5-3 on April 17, 2021. The win clinched a spot in the NJCAA Championship.

Three Ahead

Saturday, Feb. 12: vs. Coastal Alabama-South, Montgomery, Ala., 11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12: at Huntingdon College, Montgomery, Ala., 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15: at Holmes, Goodman, 2 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.