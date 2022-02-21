No. 1 MGCCC takes on MACCC again

No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast gets back into the MACCC swing Monday when the Bulldogs play in the first round of the Southwest Mississippi Spring Invitational in McComb.

It’s the fourth conference event of the year, but Gulf Coast will only be playing in its third. The Bulldogs finished second in the Hinds Fall Invitational and won their own invitational later in the fall.

Gulf Coast got back into competition at the Coastal Alabama Invitational last week, where it saw an 11-stroke first-round lead turn into a second-place finish.

MGCCC kept its hold on the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll, it was announced Monday. Gulf Coast is second in the GolfStat ranking.

The Bulldogs will play in two more MACCC events this semester, plus the GlenLakes Invitational in Foley, Ala., before the postseason starts. The MACCC Championship will be hosted by Copiah-Lincoln in Wesson, and the NJCAA District D Championship will be at the Brandon.

