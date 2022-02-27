Myah Barnes, Student of the Week

In recognition of outstanding students within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item is recognizing Poplarville High School senior Myah Barnes as this week’s Outstanding Student of the Week.

“Myah is a positive influence on her peers at PHS. She is an active member of the student council and uses her position to influence positive change and engagement within the community,” said Student Council Adviser Allison Lee.

Barnes hasn’t decided a college for the next school year but she knows she wants to become a doctor in the future. That comes as no surprise considering the medical field runs in her family.

“I feel like there aren’t a lot of Black women who are doctors and I thought I could be a lawyer, I thought that would be nice, but I feel like I need to be a doctor,” said Barnes.