MOHS and MBI respond to bomb threats made to historically black colleges and universities in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. – On February 1st, 2022, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi began receiving telephonic bomb threats. These threats follow the same format that other HBCUs across the country have received.

The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security (MOHS) was briefed shortly after the telephonic threats were received and immediately began working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), local, state and federal partners to secure the campuses, ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff, and investigate the criminal activity.

These calls appear to be related to threats to HBCUs nationwide. Mississippi has currently received six (6) threats to the following institutions:

Alcorn State University

Tougaloo College

Mississippi Valley State University

Rust College

Jackson State University

Hinds Community College

At this time no explosive devices have been found and there does not appear to be any immediate danger on any Mississippi campus related to these telephonic threats. MOHS will continue to work with our partners in the investigation of these incidents and aid our HBCUs and other educational institutions to ensure that Mississippians are afforded the best protection possible.

Commissioner Sean Tindell stated, “The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and its agencies take all threats of this nature with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to thoroughly investigating any potential hate crimes perpetrated against our historically black colleges and universities.”

MOHS asks that ALL Mississippians remain vigilant for the potential copy-cat threats that may occur. If you have any information or require assistance related to these or other threats, immediately notify the MOHS, MBI, and/or your local law enforcement agency.