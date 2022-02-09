Michele Lee, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Michele Lee, a biology teacher at Poplarville High School, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Lee has been teaching for the past 19 years, 17 of which have been in the Poplarville School District.

Her favorite part of teaching is her students.

“I enjoy interacting with them, whether it is about the content I am teaching or just with them,” Lee said. “I also love teaching biology and learning from my students.”

“I want my students to know that I care about them and work hard to help each one of them learn, grow and feel successful,” Lee said.

Her students may not know that she was a teacher assistant while earning her education degree. Before seeking her degree, she worked at a pediatrician’s office, so no mater her job in life, she has always worked with the younger generation.