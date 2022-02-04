Michael Arnold Stockstill, age 79, of Eloy, AZ, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from severe illness due to West Nile Virus infection.

A native of Picayune, MS, born January 6, 1943, Dr. Stockstill was an Eagle Scout who went on to earn a BS and MS in English and a MS and PhD in history at Mississippi State University. The Fulbright (Oxford) scholar spent most of his career in academia developing distance learning programs at the University of Washington, Portland State University, Old Dominion University, Indiana-Purdue University, and Boise State University. He retired as a Dean at Park University in Kansas City, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L. Arnold Stockstill and Jeanne M. Stockstill of Picayune, and step-son, Andrew M. Lindeman of Stuttgart, Germany. Survivors include his wife, Karen Lee Stockstill; sister, Cynthia J. Garriga (Richard) of Pensacola, FL; and brother, Richard L. Stockstill (Brenda) of Picayune. Mike was a favorite uncle to Warren Stevens (Mandy), Michael Garriga (Megan), Melissa Boyd (Banyan), Sarah Langford (Michael), and Samuel Stockstill (Kelly). He leaves numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Mike and Karen spent their leisure time renovating houses and traveling the world. After long careers they retired to Arizona.

A memorial service will be conducted at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to West Nile Virus Research.