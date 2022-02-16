MHP working collision involving Harrison County Sheriff

Published 10:49 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at approximately 9:19 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-10 in Harrison County near the 31-mile marker.

A Nissan passenger car traveled west on the shoulder of I-10 when it collided with a stopped Harrison County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle. After the collision, the Nissan caught on fire.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

