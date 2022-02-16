MGCCC Women celebrate sophomores Thursday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast closes out its women’s basketball regular season Wednesday with Sophomore Night at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

Ceremonies before the East Mississippi game will start at 5:45 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10165840.

Gulf Coast has been eliminated from contention for the MACCC Tournament and will start pointing toward the NJCAA Region 23 Tourney.

Records

MGCCC: 13-9/5-8 MACCC, 11 th place in conference

place in conference EMCC: 11-10/8-5 MACCC, 8th place in conference

Last Time Out

Gulf Coast got beat by a 3-pointer at the buzzer on Monday, falling 72-71 to Copiah-Lincoln in Wesson.

East Mississippi beat Meridian 71-68 on Monday in Scooba.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast lost 53-47 to East Mississippi in the MACJC quarterfinals in Scooba.

Notes

Gulf Coast is sixth in the country in free-throw attempts (24.1/game) and ninth in made free throws (15.3/game). The Bulldogs are 11 th in field goal defense (33.3 percent).

Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in defensive rebounds (27.9 rpg) and total rebounds (43.2 rpg). The Bulldogs are third in 3-point defensive (25.5 percent).

Aniya Saddler is seventh in the MACCC in field goal shooting (47.0 percent).

Sharisse Bridges is seventh in the MACCC in rebounding (8.0 rpg).

TK Catchings is fifth in the league in offensive rebounding (3.7 rpg).

Elsie Harris is eighth in the league in assists (3.4 apg).

Morgyn Payne is is eighth in the league in steals (2.0 spg) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).

Up next

NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, Feb. 26-March 5

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.