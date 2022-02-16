MGCCC Women celebrate sophomores Thursday
Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast closes out its women’s basketball regular season Wednesday with Sophomore Night at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Ceremonies before the East Mississippi game will start at 5:45 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10165840.
Gulf Coast has been eliminated from contention for the MACCC Tournament and will start pointing toward the NJCAA Region 23 Tourney.
Records
- MGCCC: 13-9/5-8 MACCC, 11th place in conference
- EMCC: 11-10/8-5 MACCC, 8th place in conference
Last Time Out
- Gulf Coast got beat by a 3-pointer at the buzzer on Monday, falling 72-71 to Copiah-Lincoln in Wesson.
- East Mississippi beat Meridian 71-68 on Monday in Scooba.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast lost 53-47 to East Mississippi in the MACJC quarterfinals in Scooba.
Notes
- Gulf Coast is sixth in the country in free-throw attempts (24.1/game) and ninth in made free throws (15.3/game). The Bulldogs are 11th in field goal defense (33.3 percent).
- Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in defensive rebounds (27.9 rpg) and total rebounds (43.2 rpg). The Bulldogs are third in field goal defense (33.3 percent) and 3-point defensive (25.5 percent).
- Aniya Saddler is seventh in the MACCC in field goal shooting (47.0 percent).
- Sharisse Bridges is seventh in the MACCC in rebounding (8.0 rpg).
- TK Catchings is fifth in the league in offensive rebounding (3.7 rpg).
- Elsie Harris is eighth in the league in assists (3.4 apg).
- Morgyn Payne is is eighth in the league in steals (2.0 spg) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).
Up next
- NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, Feb. 26-March 5
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.