MGCCC women beat ICC 7-2

The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s tennis team rebounded from a season-opening loss to Hinds by waxing Itawamba 7-2 in Fulton on Tuesday.

“They rebounded great,” Gulf Coast coach Sam Blackburn said. “They got all three doubles points, which is so important. That took the pressure off singles.”

The Bulldogs had lost their opener to Hinds last week. The No. 3 doubles team of Bayley Askin (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin) and Ashlegh Wine (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) helped get them off on the right foot. They fought back from 5-1 down to win their match 9-7.

Still playing without their No. 2 player, the Bulldogs showed their depth. They picked up four singles wins with everybody else bumped up a spot.

Tanyaradzwa Kaome (Fr., Harare, Zimbabwe/The Heritage School) picked up a pair of points, as did Bayley Askin (Fr., St. Martin/St. Martin) and Ashleigh Chelette (So., Vancleave/Vancleave).

Gulf Coast is back in action at home Friday. Meridian visits for another MACCC showdown.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 7, Itawamba 2

Doubles

No. 1: Tanyaradzwa Kaome-Hayden Hensarling (GC) def. Gaia del Sordo-Martina Coghetto, 8-4

No. 2: Abigail Garman-Ashleigh Chelette (GC) def. Sydney Ostrander-Madelyn Angle, 8-3

No. 3: Bayley Askin-Ashlegh Wine (GC) def. Brianna Ball-Belle Powell, 9-7

Singles

No. 1: Kaome (GC) def. del Sordo, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5

No. 2: Coghetto (ICC) def. Hensarling, 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: Askin (GC) def Ostrander, 6-4, 6-0

No. 4: Angle (ICC) def. Garman, 6-4, 7-5

No. 5: Chelette (GC) def. Ball, 6-1, 6-3

No. 6: Josie Vuyovich (GC) def. Aidan Nipp, 6-2, 7-5

