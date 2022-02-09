MGCCC needs win Thursday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast desperately needs a win Thursday at Southwest to get back into the MACCC Women’s Basketball Tournament chase.

The Bulldogs will have home-court advantage for the 6 p.m. The game will be streamed from the Weathers-Wentzell Center at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10141656.

Records

MGCCC: 13-7/5-6 MACCC, T-10 th place in conference

place in conference SMCC: 14-7/9-3 MACCC, place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 78-53 to Northwest Mississippi on Monday in Senatobia.

SMCC beat Meridian 62-50 in Summit on Monday.

Previous Meeting

Southwest beat Gulf Coast 65-61 earlier this season at Perk. Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Notes

Gulf Coast is fourth in the country in free-throw attempts per game (24.6) and seventh in free throws made (15.6). The Bulldogs are sixth in field-goal defense (32.7 percent).

Gulf Coast has made (312) and attempted (491) more free throws than any team in the MACCC. The Bulldogs lead in steals (11.0 spg) and are second in rebounding (43.5 rpg) and field-goal defense (32.7 percent).

Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) is seventh in the MACCC in field-goal shooting (48.6 percent).

Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) is seventh in the MACCC in rebounding (7.9 rpg)

TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) is 10 th in the MACCC in rebounding (6.5).

in the MACCC in rebounding (6.5). Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) is eighth in the conference in assists (3.5 apg).

Morgyn Payne (So., Coushatta, La/Red River) is seventh in the league in steals (2.1) and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).

Three Ahead

Monday, Feb. 14: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17: vs. East Mississippi, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22: MACCC Tournament, men’s No. 1 seed

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.