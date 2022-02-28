Mexican Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud Involving a Social Security Card

Gulfport, Miss. – A Mexican national pled guilty to the federal felony offense of Fraud or Misuse Involving a Visa, Permit or Other Document.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi, Jason E. Schneider, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s New Orleans Sector, and Special Agent in Charge David L. Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans made the announcement.

According to court documents, Jesus Alberto Charqueno-Hernandez, 26, was arrested on October 25, 2021, by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies after they responded to a 911 call request for assistance. Deputies responded to the location of the 911 call near the intersection of Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 57. They found probable cause to search the vehicle and found residue that field tested positive for cocaine in a plastic baggie. Charqueno-Hernandez was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and DUI other substance. The Border Patrol was contacted and, based on record checks, an immigration detainer was issued for Charqueno-Hernandez.

Several forms of identification were found in Charqueno-Hernandez’ possession, including a Florida state identification card bearing another person’s name with a photo of Charqueno-Hernandez. Further, what appeared to be a Social Security Card was found which bore the name and Social Security Number of the person named on the Florida Identification Card who was determined to be a victim of identity theft. Knowing that the name and SSN were not his own, he unlawfully used the victim’s information to fill-out and support a federal Form I-9 for the purpose of gaining employment.

Immigration records checks revealed that Carqueno-Hernandez had been previously removed from the U.S. to Mexico and had illegally returned to the United States.

Charqueno-Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and 3 years of Supervised Release. After completing any sentence of incarceration, he also is subject to Department of Homeland Security proceedings to remove him from the United States. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris is the prosecutor for the case.