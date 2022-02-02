Fight the good fight of the faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called when you made your good confession in the presence of many witnesses. 1 Timothy 6:12

She was born to Mary and Eddie Lee Bounds Sr. Mary was educated at Picayune Memorial High School, graduated from Jones County Junior College, and attended University of Southern MS. She received her Associate Degree in Business Management.

Mary was employed at John C Stennis in the Department of Navy in Human Resource. She began her Christian life at East Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Alonzo Dees at an early age. She later moved her membership to Rose of Sharon Church of God In Christ, Picayune, MS under the leadership of Elder David Simmons.

Mary Elizabeth Bounds transitioned at Highland Hospital in Picayune, MS on January 28, 2022, at the age of 55. Mary was a long-time resident of Picayune, MS and a native of Pearl River County.

Mary’s greatest goal in life was being a mother, this is where she thrived and grew strength. Her life had many obstacles and she struggled for 20 years or more, with illness, yet through it all, her love and caring for her family remained her focus.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Eddie Lee Bounds, Sr.; her son Kelvis Bowens Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Kerryone Bowens of Picayune, MS and KreSean Bowens of Hattiesburg, MS; two brothers, Chris Carter of Fort Polk Leesville, LA and Eddie (Grace) Bounds Jr of Picayune, MS; two sisters, Lisa (Gerard) Lymuel of Picayune, MS and Tracey (Earlie) Dixon of Longview, TX; one special cousin, Angelia Kelly of Laurel, MS.; three aunts, Hilda Bounds, Dorothy Foster and Christmas MCCarty all of Laurel, MS.

She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of relatives, friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitations will be held 12:00-2:00 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Rose of Sharon Church of God In Christ, 500 North Beech Street, Picayune, MS service at 2:00 p.m. Interment at New Palestine Cemetery.

We will follow CDC guidelines: Mask are required.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.