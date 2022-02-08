MAC ALL-STAR SOCCER GAMES

(CLINTON, MS) The 26th Annual All-Star Girls Soccer game and the 39th Annual All-Star Boys Soccer game will be played on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Bulldog Stadium on the campus of Brandon High School at 3090 Highway 18 in Brandon, MS. The girls’ game kicks off at 12:00 PM while the boys’ game will start at approximately 2:00 PM. Tickets for the event are $10.00 per person for general admission seating and the tickets are good for both games. Admission is free to MAC members and their immediate families.

The games will be available for viewing on the internet at brandonbulldogsathletics.com/live and through the MAC network on the MAC app or the website at mscoaches.com.

The South All-Star boys’ squad will be coached by Luke Smith of Clarkdale and his assistant coach Brandon Rogers while the North All-Stars will be led by Gene Anderson of Lafayette and his assistant coach Garrett Carter. The South All-Star girls will be coached by Neil Scott of Ocean Springs and his assistant coach Mike Martin and the North All-Star girls will be paced by Scott Miles of Lewisburg and his assistant coach Amy Hoffman.

In the 2021 contests, the South girls blanked the North 2 to 0 to even the series at 11-11-3. In the 2021 boys’ game, the South defeated the North 5 to 1 to increase their series lead to 16-13-7. The North/South format has been in place since a 1985 format change from East/West. In the East/West format boys games played in 1983 and 1984, the East won the first all-star game in 1983 by a 4-1 score while the West claimed a 2-1 victory in 1984.

For more information, contact the MAC at (601) 924-3020 or online at www.mscoaches.com.