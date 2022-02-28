Lucedale Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offense

Gulfport, Miss. – A Lucedale man pled guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

According to court records, Justin Lee Miller, 32, was arrested on September 23, 2021, after fleeing a traffic stop resulting in a high-speed chase. During the pursuit, the deputy noticed Miller throw a firearm from car. The firearm, later determined to be a shotgun with a barrel length of less than 18 inches, was recovered. Miller has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Miller pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10, 2022, and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment. However, if the Court determines that he is an armed career offender, he faces a minimum of 15 years imprisonment and a maximum of life.

The ATF and George County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner is prosecuting the case.