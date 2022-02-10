The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. Psalm 23:1

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will held Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5-7:00 p.m. in Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Deon Calhoun will officiate at the service.

Leon Smith, Jr. was born October 9, 1955 to the late Ida and Leon Smith, Sr. in New Orleans, LA. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Picayune, MS.

At an early age, he confessed Christ as his personal Savior at Pilgrim Bounds Missionary Baptist Church.

Leon attended George Washington Carver High School in New Orleans, LA. He was an avid Saints fan and a First-Class Welder for Ingalls/Avondale Shipyard for over 27 years.

Leon relocated to Picayune, MS and met the love of his life, Mattie Smith and on January 5, 2003 united in holy matrimony.

Leon transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, February 7, 2022 embraced by his loving and devoted family in Slidell, LA at the age of 66.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cynthia Scott; brother; Lonnie Smith; stepson; Mathew Newkirk.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Mattie Smith of Picayune, MS ; three sons, Leon Glover of Mobile, Al, Leon Domino of Boston, MA and Jonthan Newkirk of Fayvetteville, NC; two daughters, Tammy Domino of Boston, MA and Valerie Newkirk of Hattiesburg, MS; one brother, Nathaniel (Rose) Smith of Picayune, MS; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 Mask are required.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home