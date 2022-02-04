Lawrence “Larry” Anthony Frank of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the age of 70, in the comfort of his home.

Services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1000 Goodyear Boulevard, Picayune, Mississippi 39466 on Tuesday, February 8th. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and mass at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Bernard J. Papania, Jr. Burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.