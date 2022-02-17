Lady Maroon Tide show grit to beat the Red Rebels

The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide softball team took a 1-0 win over the Harrison Central Red Rebels on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Maroon Tide scored the team’s lone run at the bottom of the six. Addison Watts led the way with a single base hit, and then hits from Brooklyn Wilson gave Watts a chance the run in for a score. The Lady Maroon Tide defense put up big plays, and pitcher Kylie Burnette had a good night at the mound, throwing eight strikeouts.

“We showed a lot of grit…I was very proud of how they played,” said Head Coach Courtney Dickens. Dickens said last year’s team struggled to finish games so with this year’s squad she has consistently drilled to her players, “You got to hate to lose in order to win.”

During a phone interview on Thursday she said her players wanted to win Wednesday’s game.

Next, the Lady Maroon Tide is scheduled to host D’Iberville Warriors. If canceled due rain, the game will be played at D’Iberville. They will also travel to Gulfport to play in the Gulfport Tournament.