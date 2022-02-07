Lady Maroon Tide fall to the Hawks

On Friday’s senior night game, Picayune’s Lady Maroon Tide lost to the Hancock Hawks 61-10.

In the first quarter, senior Precious Ivy tied the game at 2-2. The Hawks made a huge run, scoring 21 points over Maroon Tide’s one point. Ivy had a buzzer beating layup to end the half, but the Maroon Tide was still down 23-5.

In the second quarter, sophomore Kalerria Watts scored a layup to cut the deficit to 23-7. The Lady Maroon Tide went scoreless the rest of the half as the Hawks scored 25 unanswered points. At the end of the half, the Hawks were up 48-7.

In the third quarter, the Lady Maroon Tide added points to the board through Ivy’s layup. At the end of the quarter, the deficit was 52-9. In the fourth quarter, Ivy added a free throw to the score but that would be it for the Lady Maroon Tide as the deficit only grew from there.

Next for the Lady Maroon Tide (1-19) is the district tournament, where the team will face district champions, Pearl River Central’s Lady Blue Devils (10-11) at West Harrison on Feb. 8 at 6:00 p.m.