Kiley selected as Student of the Week

In recognition of outstanding students within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item would like to recognize Picayune Memorial High School senior Chelsea Kiley as this week’s Outstanding Student of the Week.

“She comes to school everyday, does the right thing everyday and supports her fellow students,” said Principal Kristi Mitchell.

Kiley is an athlete and part of the Career & Technology Center program. She’s a Lady Maroon Tide soccer player, who will also complete the two-year business and finance program at Picayune Career & Technology Center. With a high enough GPA, Kiley can receive full tuition at Pearl River County Community College through the Career & Technology Center program.

Kiley said that her future plans include attending PRCC to work on her degree in dental hygiene.

She is one of those student who not only participates in sports but is supportive of all sports, peers and classmates. She even made the trip last weekend to West Harrison to watch the Maroon Tide boys basketball team play and win the district Championship.

When asked what makes her an outstanding student she said, “I come to school everyday, I hardly ever miss a day, I do good with my grades, and I respect my teachers.”