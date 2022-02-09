Kenneth Wayne Burge

January 17, 2022

Kenneth Wayne Burge of Round Rock, TX was called to his Heavenly home on January 17, 2022.

Ken was born on April 21, 1950 in Starkville, MS to John Mark Burge Jr and Tommie Louise Smith Burge. The family moved to Poplarville, MS when Ken was 8 years of age. Ken attended Poplarville Schools where he excelled in academics and athletics. Upon graduation from Poplarville High School in 1968, Ken attended New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM on a football scholarship. The following year, Ken transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS finishing out his scholarship and graduated in 1972 with a degree in Mathematics. After graduating from USM, Ken accepted a teaching position in Brooksville, FL. During his time there, Ken also coached football, tennis and wrestling. In 1977, Ken relocated to Austin, TX where he began his career in the construction business. Ken quickly became a vital part of the home building industry in the Austin area. Ken sold his business in June of 1984. In 1986, Ken began to start his family and also went on to earn his MBA from the University of Texas. Ken was involved in youth sports, active in church, in his community and served on the board of Round Rock Christian Academy.

Ken is preceded in death by his father, John Mark Burge Jr, his grandparents, John Mark Burge Sr & Dora Newman Burge and Sydney & Kate Smith, and great-nephew, Jackson Paul Sheffield.

Ken leaves behind four children, Landon, Logan, Layton and Leah Burge of Round Rock, TX. He is also survived by his mother, Tommie Louise Smith Burge McClendon of Poplarville, MS, his sister, Linda Burge Smith and her husband, Ronnie, of Poplarville, two brothers, Randy Burge and his wife, Darlene, of Poplarville and Ricky Burge and his wife, Shanda, of Hutto, TX. Nephews, Todd (Raquel) Smith of Poplarville, Jon Marc Burge of Boerne, TX and Tyler Burge of Austin, TX. Nieces, Tiffany Smith of Hattiesburg, MS, Brooke (Beau) Wiltshire of Poplarville, Blaire (Jonathan) Smith of Poplarville, Autumn (Stephen) Sheffield of Taylor, TX, Heather (Josh) Sewell of Georgetown, TX, Megan (Marc) Parks of Round Rock, TX, Katie (Joey) Guajardo of Pflugerville, TX, Dora Madison Burge of North Hollywood, CA, Shannon (Jon) Chapa of Pflugerville, TX along with numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

During his lifetime, Ken humbly gave to many in need and supported several charities. Ken had a great love of the outdoors and supported his kids, as well as others, in 4-H, while raising show pigs on his farm. Ken enjoyed watching his sons playing football and baseball and shared his love of horses with his daughter. Ken was a devoted Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. He will be greatly missed.

Ken’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Oak Hill Baptist Church in Poplarville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m. The address for the church is 579 Oak Hill Rd. Poplarville, MS 39470.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Luken Foundation, a ministry supporting impoverished children and families of Cite Soliel, Haiti, lukenfoundation.org or BackPack Buddies of Poplarville.