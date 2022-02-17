KAREN HOLLIMAN, 76, of Carriere, Ms, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2022 at Ochsner Northshore Medical Center due to chronic health conditions, and complications from surgery.

Karen was born October 19, 1945 in New Orleans, LA. She graduated from Warren Easton Senior High School in 1963. Karen worked as a draftsman for Shell Oil in her earlier years. It wasn’t until later in life when she decided on a career change and became a registered nurse. She graduated with an ASN from Angelo State University in 1988. She worked at Touro Infirmary for the majority of her nursing career, where she enjoyed patient care and created lasting friendships with a few of her coworkers. She retired in 2012.

In her final hours we were able to see her smile, hear her tell us very softly that she loved us, and hold her hand while she slipped from this world and into the arms of Jesus. While our hearts are broken, we know she’s in a much better place.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Marion Hagstette; brother, Keith Hagstette, and husband, Wilford “Wayne” Holliman I.

Survivors include her children, Wilford W. “Ford” (Lauren) Holliman II, of D’Iberville, MS, and Leslie (Darrell) Dauzat of Carriere, MS; sister-in-law, Ann Hagstette of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Ethan Holliman, Gunner Morris, Sophie Holliman, Wyatt Dauzat, and Hudson Dauzat.

We have heard some of the great memories from those closest to her and shared a few laughs. Everyone who knew her well knew how much she loved a good turtle soup and being near the water.

Karen’s children would like to thank the ICU nurses, RTs, and doctors at Ochsner Northshore for the compassionate care of their mother and family during this difficult time.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.