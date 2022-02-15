“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes;” Revelation 21:4

On January 10, 1965, the late Floyd and Mary Acker were blessed with a beautiful daughter and named her Josephine Acker. Josephine was born, raised, and received her education in Pearlington MS. She graduated from Hancock High School, Kiln, MS. There, Josephine was a star athlete and had an all-round winning personality and was known by most.

Josephine accepted Christ at an early age and continued to be a soldier for the Lord. She was an active member of the New Hope Baptist Church and served on the Kitchen Committee and choir.

She started her career working in the nursing home as a Certified Nursing Assistant before transitioning as a Dietary Aide and Cook in the Nursing Home for over 20 years. Josephine also cared for the sick and shut in as a home Health Care Aide for over 10 years. She also served as a member of the Pearlington Impact Association where she volunteered at all the events.

She left this world and was translated into a glorified body on January 26, 2022 at the age of 57.

Preceding her in death were her parents, grandparents, Robert and Bessie Dees Thompson; son, Lil’ Willie Acker; brothers, Floyd Acker Jr., Mac Robert and Emmett Douglas; sister, Beverly Elaine Acker; brother-in-law, Bernard Murray; step-grandmother, Lillie Mae Thompson; niece, Lisa Bannister; nephews, Shannon Acker and Andy Bannister; great niece, Jada Craft.

Left to cherish words of wisdom and fond memories: four children: Wishonda De La Cruz (Carlos), Wilton Acker, Justin Laurent and Joshua (Kaylee) Laurent; Special Friend, David Jarveis; Grandson, Cameron Acker; Sisters and brothers: June (Eric) Jarvis, Evelyn (Jessie) Murray, Adell Peters, Annell Murray, Cynthia Acker, Marvie Bannister, Frank Acker, and Jeffrey Acker; brother-in-law, Adolph Collins; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church 16288 White Road, Pearlington, MS 39572. Visitation: 1p.m., Rev. Brian K. Dees, Officiating. Mask or face covering required.

Interment at the New Hope Cemetery, Pearlington, MS.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.